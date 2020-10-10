1/
Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEDALE, Md. - Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser (nee Frye), 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Locust Gap and resided in Rosedale, Maryland.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School's Class of 1967.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David H. Niederhauser, of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Lisa Ann Osborne and husband, Robert Osborne Jr., of Stewartstown; son, David J. Niederhauser, of Baltimore, Maryland; grandson, Jonathan Osborne; granddaughter, Morgan Niederhauser and fiancé, Mason Wymer; granddaughter, Caitlin Niederhauser; granddaughter, Claudia Osborne; great-granddaughter, Alayna Wymer; sister, Jean Horner and husband, Michael Horner; nieces, Wendy Marsteller and husband, Chad Marsteller, Heather Collins and Stacey Brock; also great-aunt to Kyle and Cameron Warfield and Tayler Collins.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Frye Sr.; her mother, Elizabeth L. Frye (nee Lagaz); and her brother, John A. Frye Jr.

###

NIEDERHAUSER - Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser (nee Frye), 72, of Rosedale, Maryland, and formerly of Locust Gap. Due to pandemic restrictions, the family has chosen not to have a memorial service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a future date. Donations in memory of Judith can be made to the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department online at www.rosedalevfd.com/content/support. Arrangements by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved