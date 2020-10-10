ROSEDALE, Md. - Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser (nee Frye), 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Locust Gap and resided in Rosedale, Maryland.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School's Class of 1967.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David H. Niederhauser, of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Lisa Ann Osborne and husband, Robert Osborne Jr., of Stewartstown; son, David J. Niederhauser, of Baltimore, Maryland; grandson, Jonathan Osborne; granddaughter, Morgan Niederhauser and fiancé, Mason Wymer; granddaughter, Caitlin Niederhauser; granddaughter, Claudia Osborne; great-granddaughter, Alayna Wymer; sister, Jean Horner and husband, Michael Horner; nieces, Wendy Marsteller and husband, Chad Marsteller, Heather Collins and Stacey Brock; also great-aunt to Kyle and Cameron Warfield and Tayler Collins.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Frye Sr.; her mother, Elizabeth L. Frye (nee Lagaz); and her brother, John A. Frye Jr.

NIEDERHAUSER - Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser (nee Frye), 72, of Rosedale, Maryland, and formerly of Locust Gap. Due to pandemic restrictions, the family has chosen not to have a memorial service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a future date. Donations in memory of Judith can be made to the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department online at www.rosedalevfd.com/content/support. Arrangements by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.