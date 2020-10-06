1/
Judith M. Zabawsky
COAL TOWNSHIP - Judith M. Zabawsky, 85, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of East Cameron Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Danville, and was a daughter of the late Henry B. and Avis (Sandler) Williams.

Judy worked for the Department of Welfare, Income Maintenance Division. She also was a seamstress who owned her own business.

She was married June 22, 1973, at the Patronage of the Mother of God Church, Marion Heights, to Peter Zabawsky, who preceded her in death March 16, 2019.

Judy was a 1953 graduate of Shamokin High School and had an associate's degree in psychology from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.

She enjoyed attending art classes and was a long-time member of Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township, where she was the organist and choir director.

Surviving are one daughter, Avis A. "Abbie" Miller and her husband, Larry, of Catawissa; one grandson, Anthony Zamboni, of Shamokin; and one great-grandson, Bayne Huben.

###

ZABAWSKY - Judith M. Zabawsky, 85, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Salem United Church of Christ, followed by a memorial service with the Rev. Jean Eckrod officiating. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Salem United Church of Christ. Masks and social distancing should be observed. Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home
539 Race St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-0311
