PALM BEACH, Fla. - Judy (Anderson) Adamko, 76, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Originally from Shamokin, Judy was born Sept. 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Anderson.

Judy graduated from St. Cyril Academy, in Danville, and St. Joseph Nursing School, in Reading. She had a long nursing career, practicing in Pennsylvania, London, England, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Adamko, of Palm Beach, Florida; a stepson, Michael Adamko (Denise) and family, of Long Island, New York; a sister, Terry, and brother-in-law, Doug Carroll, of Georgia; a brother-in-law, Ed Adamko (Marian) and family, of West Palm Beach, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Adamko and family, of West Palm Beach.

Her kind heart and humor will be missed by all of her extended family and friends, as well as her beloved dog, Boomer.