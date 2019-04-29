SHAMOKIN - Judy E. "Jut" Hoffa, 74, of 521 S. Anthracite St., Shamokin, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019, at her home while surrounded by loved ones.

Judy was born in Coal Township on Aug. 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Beatrice R. (Rubendall) and Thomas G. Hoffa Sr.

Jut attended Coal Township High School.

She was employed in the shipping department at Kirsch in Paxinos.

Jut played for the G Lounge Ladies Dart Team and also in the local Ladies Pool League. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends.

Jut is survived by an uncle and aunt, Robert and Dolores Rubendall, of Schwanksville; her best friend, Jennie Snyder, of Shamokin, who was also her caregiver, neighbor and always the wonderful friend; a sister-in-law, Jackie Hoffa, of Williamsport; a brother, Thomas Hoffa Jr., of Maryland; four stepsons, Robert Miller and his significant other, Jeanmarie, David Miller and his wife, Joanna, Scott Miller and his wife, Ashley, and Edward Miller; seven grandchildren, Bryce, Kierwyn, Kynlei, Xavier, Miranda, Tylor and Joshua; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother on June 16, 2014; father on July 8, 1989; the love of her life, Dianna Miller, on March 22, 2017; two sisters, Janet Kelly on Sept. 3, 2014, and Nancy Wondoloski on Aug. 19, 2009; and two brothers, Charles Hoffa on June 25, 2005, and Gary Hoffa on Oct. 8, 1973.

###

HOFFA - Judy E. "Jut" Hoffa, 74, of 521 S. Anthracite St., Shamokin. At Jut's direction, there will not be a service or visitation. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to donor's . The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.