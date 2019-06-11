COAL TOWNSHIP - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julia A. Jacobs, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Julie died at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born July 21, 1939, Julie was a graduate of Kulpmont High School. Upon graduation, she pursued a career with Amp Industries (Harrisburg).

On a return visit to the area, Julie met the love of her life, the late Walter "Buddy" Jacobs, a Shamokin native. The pair were immediately inseparable, married and eventually relocated to Shamokin where they spent the rest of their lives.

Julie, an independent and strong-willed woman, pursued her career while raising two children. From a term with Lady Hope Dress Factory (Kulpmont), to decades as a paralegal with Vince Rovito Law (Shamokin), Julie was an avid learner and dedicated employee.

After deciding in the 1990s that retirement wasn't for her, Julie worked until the day she died. She spent many years with Devito's Italian Eatery (Ashland), and most recently was employed as a waitress for the Independence Fire Co. Julie truly loved to work, but she most especially loved the sense of accomplishment that she gained from her diverse career.

Never idle, she was a member of the Independence Fire Co. and the Brady Fire Co. She was a volunteer with Our Lady of Hope Church, and a constant presence at the Shamokin Public Library.

Julie had a passion for gathering her family together, and loved nothing more than spending time with relatives and friends. Her home was always open, no matter the day or time. She was a fiercely loyal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.

She was a loving mother to her daughter, Kelly (Jacobs) Lawrence, and son-in-law, Tom Lawrence, of Eatonton, Georgia, and to her son, Ronald Jacobs and daughter-in-law, Kelly (Griffiths) Jacobs, of Paxinos.

Julie was a proud grandmother to Nicole (Lawrence) McNeil (wife of Casey), Marisa (Jacobs) Newhart (wife of Josh), Dylan Lawrence (fiance of Tom DeLay) and Zachary Jacobs (husband of Brittany). She was a cherished great-grandmother to Emersyn and Sutton Newhart, Finn McNeil and Everleigh Jacobs.

In addition, Julie leaves behind her beloved siblings, Catherine Mirarchi, Patricia Bobkoskie, Barbara Chapman and Michael Keninitz.

Julie is preceded in death by her late husband, Walter; and by her parents, Michael and Ana (Poleshuck) Keninitz.

JACOBS - Julie A. Jacobs, 79, of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious funeral service will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. Placement of her cremains in a niche with her loving husband Buddy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Indiantown Gap National Veterans Cemetery, Annville. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 201 E. Independence St., Shamokin, 17872.