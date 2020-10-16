1/
June Irene Ramer
KULPMONT - June Irene Ramer, 92, of 954 Oak St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in her home.

She was born in Muncy, April 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Mowery) White. She is the last surviving member of her family.

June worked as a waitress at Academy Sports Center, in Mount Carmel. In her retirement, she worked at Sunoco, in Kulpmont.

She was a member of Kulpmont United Methodist Church.

June's greatest joy in life was her faith, her family, playing duckies and going to the casino.

June is survived by two daughters, Judy Price, of Kulpmont, and Joyce Schwartz and her husband, Harry, of Coal Run; three grandsons, Eugene Himmelberger, of Shamokin, Harry Michael Schwartz Jr. and his wife, Emily, of Allentown, and Derrick Schwartz and his companion, Lee Ann Fox, of Nevada; a granddaughter, Talitha Hazen and her husband, Shane, of Ellwood City; a great-grandson, Cooper Schwartz; four great-granddaughters, Scarlett Hazen, Abigail Hazen, Hanna Fox-Schwartz and Margaret

June Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Doris White and Patricia White, both of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by a daughter, June Irene

Straw; five sisters, Bettye Mansky and her husband, Chester, Alda Mae Shaffner and her husband, Joe, Charlotte White, Margaret Chrusniak and her husband, Marion, and Marian Neidig and her husband, James; and three brothers, William White, Russell White and Melvin White.

RAMER - June Irene Ramer, 92, of 954 Oak St., Kulpmont. A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, with the Rev. Julian Milewski and Beverly Petrovich officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held following the service in the Kulpmont Protestant Cemetery. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
