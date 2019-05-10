KULPMONT - June Troy, 88, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Malcolm and Rose (Mills) Green.

June graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1948.

Surviving are a brother, Bill Green, of Ashland; and niece, Stephanie Clark, of Riverside, California.

TROY - June Troy, 88, of Kulpmont. Interment and graveside services will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, Ft. Springs, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.