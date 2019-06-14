SHAMOKIN - Justin A. Nahodil, 28, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1990, a son of the late Randy Long Sr. and Carl and Mary (Nahodil) Thomas.

Justin graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He most recently worked at Great Dane, Elysburg. Justin was very skilled in computers and I.T.

He is survived by two sisters and a brother, Dawn (Stiely) Guzic, Tracy Calabro and Randy Long Jr., all of Shamokin; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at the request of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor.