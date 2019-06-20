SHAMOKIN - Justin A. Nahodil, 28, of Shamokin passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 24, 1990, the son of the late Randy Long Sr. and Carl and Mary (Nahodil) Thomas.

Justin graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 2009. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He most recently worked at Great Dane, Elysburg. Justin was very skilled in computers and I.T. and he was an avid fisherman.

Surviving are his wife and son, Jennifer (Griffiths) Nahodil and Aaron "AJ" Lupold, both of Summit Hill; two sisters and one brother, Dawn (Stiely) Guzic, Tracy Calabro, and Randy Long Jr., all of Shamokin; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at the request of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.