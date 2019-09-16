The News Item

Kaitlin M. "Malia" Heather (1995 - 2019)
Service Information
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4300
Obituary
MOUNT CARMEL - Kaitlin Marie "Malia" Heather, 24, of 141 East Ave., Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Bloomsburg on Aug. 19, 1995, the daughter of Robert Malia, of Springfield, Coal Township, and Cynthia Marie (Wywadis) Birster and her husband, Richard G. Birster, of Mount Carmel, with whom she resided.

Surviving in addition to her parents and her stepfather are her wife, Amber Heather, uncles, aunts and cousins.

There will be no services.

Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Item on Sept. 16, 2019
