Karen L. Feese
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYKENS - Karen L. Feese, 57, of Lykens, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.She was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Milton, a daughter of the late Roman Skopatz and Richard Diehl.Karen is survived by her life long companion, Richard Feese; her son, Eric Feese; a granddaughter, Gianna Mannion; three sisters, Debbie Jo Paskanik, Danielle Wetzel and Michelle Skopatz; many nieces and nephews; and her pets, Bailey and Sam.FEESE - Karen L. Feese, 57, of Lykens. There will be no services for Karen at this time. The family may hold a memorial service at a later date. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., in Millersburg, is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.minnichfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved