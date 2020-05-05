LYKENS - Karen L. Feese, 57, of Lykens, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.She was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Milton, a daughter of the late Roman Skopatz and Richard Diehl.Karen is survived by her life long companion, Richard Feese; her son, Eric Feese; a granddaughter, Gianna Mannion; three sisters, Debbie Jo Paskanik, Danielle Wetzel and Michelle Skopatz; many nieces and nephews; and her pets, Bailey and Sam.FEESE - Karen L. Feese, 57, of Lykens. There will be no services for Karen at this time. The family may hold a memorial service at a later date. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., in Millersburg, is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.minnichfuneral.com.
Published in The News Item on May 5, 2020.