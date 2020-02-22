ELYSBURG - Karen M. Cohen, 79, of Elysburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Liberty, New York, a daughter of the late Lewis and Agnes (Delemater) Markowitz.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved her cat, Pip.

Surviving are her daughter Sara Field and her companion, Bill Hendericks Jr., of Sunbury; a granddaughter, Megan Beck and her husband, Roy; two great-grandchildren, Maci and Maya Beck; and a sister-in-law, Rita Markowitz.

Along with her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a sister and brother, Viola Hartman and Aaron Markowitz.

COHEN - Karen M. Cohen, 79, of Elysburg. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Paxinos Bible Church, Paxinos, with Pastor Mark Powlus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's name to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.