DANVILLE - Karen M. Gates, 78, formerly of Overlook and Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born March 29, 1942 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Lionel and Mary (Ryan) Gates.

Karen was a 1960 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Coal Township. She also attended Misericordia College in Dallas, attaining her Bachelor of Science in Education, and Bloomsburg University, where she attained her Masters in Education.

She was a longtime teacher in grades K through 12, teaching at the Bensalem Township School District and the Southern Columbia School District. She also was a private instructor until her retirement.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

Karen's life goal was the teaching of reading. She was a member of the International Reading Association, Keystone State Reading Association, and the Susquehanna Valley Reading Association, where she served as past president.

She was proud to have had the first picture article published in the Journal of Reading. She is also fondly remembered as the instructor of the former Readmobile, at the Southern Columbia School District.

Survivors include two brothers, C. Thomas Gates, of Harrisburg, and William R. Gates and his wife Angie, of Watsontown; three nephews, William, Matthew and Jeffrey Gates; a great niece, Samantha Gates; a great nephew, Brandon Gates; and her lifelong friend, Ruth DeLong and her husband James, of Myerstown.

GATES - Karen M. Gates, 78, formerly of Overlook and Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. Interment followed in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Because of Karen's love of reading, memorial contributions can be made to a library of the donor's choice, in her memory. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.