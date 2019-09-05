COAL TOWNSHIP - Karl D. Knamm Sr., 66, of 1038 W. Wood Street, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Hightstown, New Jersey, June 18, 1953, a son of the late Julius and Betty Jean (Dizly) Knamm.

He graduated from Hightstown High School.

Karl served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.

On Jan. 18, 2002, in Shamokin, he married Becky Long.

He worked at Fleetwood Motor Homes and was a house painter.

Karl was a member of the Pastime Club, the Redman Club and he shot pool for the over 40 league.

In addition to his wife, Becky Knamm, Karl is survived by a son; four daughters; one step-son, Darryl Eyster and his wife, Anne, of Coal Township; eight grandchildren; two step granddaughters, Makayla Eyster and Kloey Baney; two brothers, Glenn Knamm and Scott Knamm; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, Karl was preceded in death by a son, Karl D. Knamm Jr.; and a sister.

KNAMM -Karl D. Knamm Sr., 66, of 1038 W. Wood St., Coal Township. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. A viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be accepted to defray the funeral expenses made to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.