MOUNT CARMEL - Katherine L. Treese, 91, of 315 S. Hickory St., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at AdventHealth Heart of Florida.

Katherine was born in Centralia, June 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Yuschock) Dubb.

She attended school in Centralia.

On June 24, 1950, she married Matthew J. Treese Sr., who preceded her in death in 1972.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel Senior Action Center, a social member of Centralia Fire Co., and the Centralia American Legion.

Katherine is survived by her son, Matthew J. Treese Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Mount Carmel; two granddaughters, Jennifer Treese, of Frackville, and Melissa Spaid and her husband, Rob, of Coal Township; a grandson, Matt Treese and his wife, Natalie, of Tampa, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Hailey Dura, Aiden Treese, Masyn Spaid, Hunter Russell, and Raegan Spaid; four sisters, Anna Stanwyck, Julie Dempsey, Lorraine Langell and Dolores Hatfield; two sisters-in-law, Helen Bednar and Rosemary Treese; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Katherine was preceded in death by six brothers, Michael Dubb, John Dubb, Charles Dubb, Joe Dubb, Nick Dubb, and Dimitre Dubb; and four sisters, Stasia Millich, Joanie Weikel, Marie Shearn and Irene Dubb.