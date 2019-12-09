COAL TOWNSHIP - Kathleen A. "Kathy" Glosek, 65, loving wife and mother, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 24, 1954, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late James and Esther Graham.

Kathy was married to David P. Glosek, who survives.

A homemaker and mother, she worked at a personal care home for a few years after her children were raised.

Kathy was a devoted, loving mother and wife. Her grandchildren were her world. A strong and caring woman, she always put others ahead of herself. Despite her long illness, she kept her sense of humor. Kathy will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Kathy was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by two sons, Shawn P. Davis, of Mount Carmel, and Brad D. Davis, of Hagerstown, Maryland; a daughter, Kathleen M. Cristan, of Coal Township; was the loving Mam Mam to Audrey Cristan, Nathan Cristan and Alexia Reed, of Coal Township, and Jacob Graham and Nikki Graham, of Hagerstown, Maryland; a brother-in-law, Sol Bidding, of Coal Township; nephews, David and Daniel Bidding, of Coal Township, and James Graham, of Chantilly, Virginia; and a niece, Meghan Graham, of Fairfax, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Graham, in 1988, and a sister, Patricia Bidding, in 2018.

GLOSEK - Kathleen A. "Kathy" Glosek, 65, of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Steven Frenier presiding. Interment of her cremains will be private at a later date. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com