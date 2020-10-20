MOUNT CARMEL - Kathryn E. Cuff, 84, of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Mount Carmel, April 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Polinsky) Cuff.

Kathryn was a 1954 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

She had been in employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 14 years and then went on to work for the United States Department of Agriculture as a program specialist for 20 years before retiring.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center.

Kathryn enjoyed traveling. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister and aunt.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

CUFF - Kathryn E. Cuff, 84, of Mount Carmel. Services will be private with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.