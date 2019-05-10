SHAMOKIN - Katie R. Smith, 67, of 170 E. Dewart St., Apt. 203, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Shamokin on Dec. 5, 1951, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Delores Miller.

She went to Shamokin Area High School.

She loved crossword puzzles. Katie lived a very active life and enjoyed travel. Her favorite color was yellow. Katie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her daughter, grandsons, and her cat, Rosebud.

Katie is survived by a daughter, Tina Kuminski, of Shamokin; two grandsons, Joshua Ryan, of Scranton, and Jacob Gallagher, of Coal Township. Katie was preceded in death by her parents.

SMITH - Katie R. Smith, 67, of 170 E. Dewart Street, Apt. 203, Shamokin. Funeral Service will be held at noon Thursday, May 16, 2019, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.