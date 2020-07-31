COAL TOWNSHIP - Kay L. Colleran, 83, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 1738 W. Chestnut St., passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident of Edgewood Commons since 2015.

She was born March 7, 1937, a daughter of the late Edward (Piney) Zelinski and Lillian F. (Dilliplane) Zelinski.

Kay graduated from Coal Township High School, Class of 1954. She was proud to be a Purple Demon.

Kay married Robert (Paul) Colleran, Jan. 29,1981, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Her passing breaks 39 years of marriage.

She retired from Shamokin Area School District as a custodian and worked at Shamokin Shoe Factory, Shroyer's Dress Factory, Lark's Dress Co., Springfield Sportswear, Kirsch, Paper Magic and had a paper route with The News-Item for years.

Kay was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family immensely, especially Lil' Eddie Griffiths, her special angel.

Surviving are her spouse Paul; three children, Edward Griffiths (Kayleen), of Shamokin, Michael Griffiths (Danielle), of Coal Township, and Kelly (Griffiths) Jacobs (Ronald), of Paxinos; a sister, Mary Faust (Leonard), of Coal Township; grandchildren, Matthew and Trissa Griffiths, whom she reared, Marisa Newhart (Josh), Zachary Jacobs (Brittany), Kirstyn Griffiths and Kiera Griffiths; great-grandchildren, Andrew Griffiths, Emersyn and Sutton Newhart and Everleigh and Mason Jacobs.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Edward "Piney" and Lillian Zelinski; a grandson, Lil' Eddie Griffths; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

