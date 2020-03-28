ELYSBURG - Keith Belski, 56, of 1441 Hollow Road, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bloomsburg, May 16, 1963, a son of Giles and Donna (Wardrop) Belski.

He served seven and a half years in the U.S. Army, specializing in foreign intelligence.

Keith earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Barton College in North Carolina.

He worked as a senior associate app. support at Bayada Home Health Care for 15 years, and was well respected by all his coworkers.

He was a life member of MENSA.

He was an avid cat lover, adopting three cats from local shelters.

In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by two sisters, Debbie Mekosh, of Elysburg, and Susan Belski, of South Carolina; and a nephew, Kevin Mekosh II, of Elysburg.

Keith was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

BELSKI - Keith Belski, 56, of 1441 Hollow Road, Elysburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.