SHAMOKIN - Keith Kulenguskey, 40, a life long "Shamokinite," went to be with our Lord God on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a long battle with Type 1 diabetes.

Keith loved to draw, loved music and was an artist at heart.

Keith was a fan of the Eagles, Phillies and 76ers. Keith loved Sloth's, ironically, because he tended to live life in "slow-mo," never in a hurry, especially when extending a short story into an all-day affair.

Keith was known for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor that will live on in the hearts of anyone blessed enough to be part of his life.

Keith is survived by his beloved son, Roth Kulenguskey; a daughter, Sky Adams; his loving mother, Patti Sedlack; his "Pappy Cap" Burns; and too many relatives and extended family members to mention.

He was preceded in death by his Grammy and Pap Pat and Clem Kulenguskey and his uncle, Scott Kulenguskey.

KULENGUSKEY - Keith Kulenguskey, 40, of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Those attending Mass are asked to meet at church for 9:45 a.m. There will not be a visitation. His cremated remains will be placed in a niche at a later date. In keeping with established protocols, face masks and social distancing will be observed for the visitation and Mass. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com. The family has entrusted the arrangements to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
