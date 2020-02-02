SHAMOKIN - Keith L. Hardin, 62, of 244 W. Arch St., passed away at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Gatehouse at UPMC Divine Providence.

He was born in Tacoma, Washington, Oct. 18, 1957, a son of the late Marvin L. and Carol D. (Hile) Hardin.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1976.

He retired from the U.S. Army and served as a combat field medic for 21 years, including serving in the Persian Gulf War.

He was baptized in Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin.

Keith loved his family and friends. He enjoyed shooting pool in the Over 40 league, summer tailgating to music concerts with his family, video games, a Civil War history buff, watching TV, westerns and classic movies and listening to music.

Keith is survived by a sister, Mary C. Tomei and her husband, "Giulio," of South Williamsport; a twin brother, Mark A. Hardin and his wife, Mary Ann, of Coal Township; three nephews, Michael A. Tomei and his wife, Tracy, of Pittsburgh, Lee A. Hardin and his wife, Lauren, of Harleysville, and Joseph W. Hardin and his wife, Paula, of North Carolina; a niece, Dawn M. Tomei Gonzalez and her husband, Jose, of New Hampshire; two daughters, Stacy Worhach, of Herndon, and Shelyne Hardin, of Germany; two sons, Matthew Worhach and his wife, Chaide, of Mount Carmel, and Jamie Hardin, of Germany; eight grandchildren; five great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and many cousins; and his cat, Petey.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents.

HARDIN - Keith L. Hardin, 62, of 244 W. Arch St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Sarah Hershberger, officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Mark A. Hardin, 827 Center St., Coal Township 17866 to help with the burden of funeral expenses. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.