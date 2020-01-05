CATAWISSA - Keith Owens, 71, of Catawissa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 6, 1948, in Ashland, a son of the late Charles and Alice (Mervine) Owens.

Keith graduated from Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1966.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Keith worked as a police officer for many years at the Numidia and Catawissa police departments and later the Danville State Hospital until his retirement.

Surviving are his children, Susan Klinger, of Catawissa, Michael Owens and his wife, Christine, of Bloomsburg, and Amanda Marshall and her husband, Joe, of Catawissa; and five grandchildren, Katie, Kristy, Landon, Violet and Ryan.

Along with his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Rishel, in 2005; and a sister, Sugar Helsey.

OWENS - Keith Owens, 71, of Catawissa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Elysburg. Interment will be in Zion's United Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.