COAL TOWNSHIP - Kelly A. (McCormick) Hoy, 44, of Coal Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born Jan. 4, 1975, at Ashland State Hospital, a daughter of Sylvia (Slaby) McCormick and the late David McCormick.

Kelly went to Queen of Peace Elementary School and studied for two years at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School. She graduated in 1992 from Shamokin Area High School.

Kelly worked for many years as a waitress and was last employed at Lowe's Distribution Center.

She was of the Catholic faith.

A true friend to many, she was a good-hearted and fun-loving person. Her smile would light up a room.

Kelly enjoyed many things including cooking, camping, dancing, music, talking to her friends and watching the humming birds outside her window. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Penn State fan. She especially loved her Jeep and four-wheeling through the mountains.

Kelly was family-oriented and a loving mother. Her family includes her husband, Brian "Bud" Hoy; a son, Riley Hoy; a daughter, Maddison Hoy; a stepson, Tyler Hoy; mother, Sylvia McCormick; brother, David McCormick; special nephew, Cody McCormick; godmother, Jacqueline Robel; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her father, David, who passed away in 1979, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Bella McCormick and Stanley and Mary Slaby; an uncle, Gerald Slaby; an aunt, Mary Ann Slaby; godfather, Martin McCormick; in-laws, Bill and Maggie Hoy; a sister-in-law, Laurie Hoy Tamkus; and some very close friends.

Kelly will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

HOY - Kelly A. (McCormick) Hoy, 44, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Martin Kobos, O.F.M., Conv., officiating. A visitation for family and friends will follow the service until 8 p.m. Friday. Interment of her cremains will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.