SHAMOKIN - Kelly A. (Kleman) Wondoloski, 52, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 19, 1967, in Ashland, the daughter of Emily (Delbo) Homanick, of Shamokin, and the late William Kleman.

Kelly attended Shamokin schools. She was an avid outdoorsgirl who loved fishing, hiking and going for walks. She had a green thumb and also loved flowers. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and dog, Rocky.

Kelly was free-spirited, patient, creative and was always solving problems. She loved taking walks with her niece and nephew, Zoie and Liam, and would do anything for anyone that she could.

Along with her father, Kelly was preceded in death by a brother, William Kleman Jr., and stepfather, Edward Homanick.

Along with her mother, surviving are her children, Tony Wondoloski, of Shamokin, Brittany Wondoloski-Weikel and husband, Nicholas, of Wilburton, and Edward Kleman, of Atlas; sisters and brother, Sherry Duncheskie, Sandra Berge and Jamie Kleman; grandchildren, Gavin Wondoloski, Emily Kleman and a baby girl expected soon; a close friend, Bill Angeli; and nieces and nephews.

WONDOLOSKI - Kelly A. (Kleman) Wondoloski, 52, of Shamokin. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home on Kelly's Tribute Fund to help defray funeral expenses at www.rothermelfh.com or by mailing to 901 Centre St., Ashland 17921. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Joe Murray, supervisor.