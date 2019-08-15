HUMMELSTOWN - Kelly M. (Mervine) Kearn, 40, of Hummelstown, a kind, beautiful soul, was taken from us entirely too soon Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

She was born Dec. 30, 1978, in Pottsville, a daughter of Roger W. and Phyllis M. (Troutman) Mervine.

She was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1997, and a graduate of Penn State University, Class of 2001, with a degree in management science and information systems.

She served in the U.S. Army for nine years with a tour of duty in Iraq, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Kelly was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

She was the director of I.T. security and compliance for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts.

Kelly was a member of St. Paul's E.C. Church, Pitman, and a member of Woodmen Life Chapter No. 433, Pitman.

She is survived by her father, Roger W., and mother, Phyllis M. (Troutman) Mervine, of Pitman; a brother, Kris W. and his wife, Wendy (Runkle) Mervine, of Bel Air, Maryland; nieces, Elise M. and Abby K. Mervine; former husband, Michael A. Scheib, of Dauphin; a step-daughter, Kate-Lynn M. Scheib; two aunts, Linda Mayer and Josephine (Babe) Troutman.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Whalen W. and Alma (Rabuck) Mervine; maternal grandparents, Bruce H. and Orpha M. (Snyder) Troutman; and uncles, Ronald Mayer and Ronald Troutman.

###

KEARN - Kelly M. (Mervine) Kearn, 40, of Hummelstown. Services will be held at St. Paul's E.C. Church, 172 Ridge Road, Pitman, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Todd Wolfe officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service Friday at the church. Burial will be made in the St. Paul's E.C. Church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Milton Hershey School, P.O. Box 830, Hershey 17033-0830. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.