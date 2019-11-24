TREVORTON - Kelly M. Phillips, 46, of Trevorton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence after suddenly being stricken Ill.

She was born Nov. 14, 1973, in Ashland, a daughter of Mary (Heintzelman) Lupold, of Shamokin, and the late Francis "Bucky" Chango. Kelly was raised in Trevorton.

She was a graduate of Line Mountain High School.

Kelly was married to Calvin Phillips.

She was employed as a cook and waitress at Annabelle's Family Restaurant, Trevorton Road.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, West Cameron.

Kelly enjoyed spending time with her many much-loved cousins and her two dogs.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Calvin; her mother and stepfather, Mary and David Lupold, of Shamokin; a daughter, Carissa Burns, of Trevorton; a brother, Ray Bowers Jr., of Shamokin; a nephew, Gage Bowers; her aunts, Shirley Long, Virginia Schleig, Melody Eisenbaugh, Sandy Rudon, Michelle Anascavage, Rose Marie Zvirblis, Romona Chango and Angie Rodack.

She was preceded in death by an uncle, John "Billy" Heintzelman III.

PHILLIPS - Kelly M. Phillips, 46, of Trevorton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Frederick Faust officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.