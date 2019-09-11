COAL TOWNSHIP - Kenna Lou Martin, daughter of Kierra and Joseph Martin, was born at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, and passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Kenna is survived by her parents, Joseph and Kierra Martin, of Coal Township; two sisters, Saige and Airyn; a brother, Konner; maternal great grandparents, Frances Dascani, of Kulpmont, and the late Louis Dascani; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Michele Strohm, of Lykens; paternal great-grandparents, Henry and Debbie Hilbert, of Millersburg; paternal great-grandfather, James Martin, of Ashland; special Uncle Sean and Aunt Hunter Martin, of Mount Carmel, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kenna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Tammy Lou Martin, of Mount Carmel.