KULPMONT - Kenneth C. Weinreich, 60, of Chestnut Street, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Mount Carmel, May 8, 1959, a son of the late Roy and Thelma Kirchhoff Weinreich.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1977.

Kenny was employed by Firestone Tire Co., Mummaw Tire Store, Northumberland, until its closing, and lastly as a custodian and funeral attendant for the Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Christine Fabrizio Johnson, of Kulpmont; two sons, Jeffrey Johnson, of Montgomery, and Eric Johnson, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Kimberly Bowman and her husband, Jake, of Kulpmont; five sisters, Beverly Shannon and her husband, Robert, of Mount Carmel, Bonnie Stanczyk and her husband, Frank, of Mount Carmel, Barbara Kranzel and her husband, Dave, of Elysburg, Linda Koschoff, of Mount Carmel, and Jeanne Weaver, of Mount Carmel; a family dog, Buddy; three family cats, Tigger, Sammy and Peanut; a friend's pet dog, Rocky; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Roy Robert Weinreich.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, Mount Carmel, officiating. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.Fritzfuuneralhome.com