NATALIE - Kenneth Eugene Boyer, 70, of 119 High St., passed away at about midnight Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, of lymphoma.

He was born in Lewisburg, July 10, 1949, at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Kenneth graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1967.

His last employer was Young Door/Doorcraft/Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors for 37 years until his retirement July 10, 2015, from the Pottsville plant. That is where he met his soulmate, the former Theresa Stasick, and three years later he married her Dec. 31, 1996.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Sue Ann Boyer; two grandchildren, Ethel Mae and Kathy Lynne Boyer, of Mifflinburg; a stepdaughter, Trish Ann (Stasick) Shadle and her husband, Jim; and a stepgranddaughter, Emily Rose Stasick, of Mount Carmel; three brothers, Franklin David and his wife, Christy, of Mifflinburg, Michael Ray and his wife, Jayce, of Oklahoma, and Randall Lee, of Penns Creek; and a sister-in-law, Deb Boyer, of Mifflinburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Boyer Sr. and Grace Emma Boyer; a brother William "Peanut" Franklin Boyer Jr.; and three sisters, Joy Lynn Boyer, Nancy Louise Boyer and Ethel Elizabeth Boyer.

To respect Ken's wishes, there will not be any services.