ELYSBURG - Kenneth "John" Glosek, 54, of 7 Andrew St., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin, June 15, 1965, a of John Donald Glosek and Rosalyn (Malett) Walter.

John was a 1983 graduate of East Pennsboro High School.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and also the National Guard.

He worked as an electrician for the IBEW 607 and later retired from SCI-Coal Township as a corrections officer.

John was a man of many skills and trades. He was a licensed barber and also a tattoo artist. He had many passions in life, such as racing, hunting, fishing, bowling, sports, riding his Harley and more. His number one passion in life was his daughter, Madison, whom he lovingly called "My Maddie." Their bond was like no other and he was so proud of her. John was someone who would do anything he could for anyone.

John is survived by his daughter, Madison Glosek, of Elysburg; his mother, Rosalyn Walter; his brother and best friend, Thomas Wise and his wife, Tara, of Catawissa; two nephews, Noah and Blake Wise; a niece, Mia Wise; his stepfather, William Wise and his wife, Paula; a stepsister, Kelly Chilcoate; his former wife, Corena Glosek; three uncles, Raymond Glosek and his wife, Deb, Harry Malett, and Edward Zablosky; an aunt, Linda Schreffler; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Glosek; grandparents, Edward Glosek and his wife, Lois, and Bernard Malett and his wife, Eva; and two aunts, Judith Picarelli and Patricia Malett.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Glosek, 13 Lime St., Elysburg 17824. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.