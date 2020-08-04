DANVILLE - Kenneth Lee Schetroma, 75, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966.

Ken is survived by his wife, Maxine (Woznicki); his sons, Kenneth (Mel) and Frank (Beth); his daughter, Judy Merkert; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph (Diane).

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, in Elysburg, (http://www.gmhr.net/); the Ralpho Township Library (http://www2. iu29.org/ralpl/); or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://tinyurl.com/yyr7wj9h).