1/
Kenneth M. Sikora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANVILLE - Kenneth M. Sikora, 66, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Maria Hall in Danville, after a brief stay.

He was born in Danville, Sept. 21, 1954, the son of the late Michael A. Sikora and Elizabeth V. (Procopio) Sikora, who survives.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and the police academy.

He served many years as a police officer in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, Kulpmont/Marion Heights and Mount Carmel Borough, where he served as a firearms instructor.

Ken was also a businessman, being a partner in Nite Cap Video, a sole proprietor of Ironhorse Stables Motorcycle Parts and owner of the Daily Grind Coffee Shop.

Ken had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle with friends and was a founding member of the Unknown Riders Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 464.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Diane Unger, of Shamokin; one niece, Amanda Unger; one nephew, Adam Unger; aunts, uncles, several cousins; his life-long friend and brother, Gabe DeMarco; and his little buddy, Coda.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael A. Sikora Jr., on Sept. 27, 2020.

###

SIKORA - Kenneth M. Sikora, 66, of Mount Carmel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Mommy and Me Pet Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius Villa Sacred Heart, 190 Maria Hall Drive, Danville 17821. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved