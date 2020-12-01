DANVILLE - Kenneth M. Sikora, 66, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Maria Hall in Danville, after a brief stay.

He was born in Danville, Sept. 21, 1954, the son of the late Michael A. Sikora and Elizabeth V. (Procopio) Sikora, who survives.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and the police academy.

He served many years as a police officer in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, Kulpmont/Marion Heights and Mount Carmel Borough, where he served as a firearms instructor.

Ken was also a businessman, being a partner in Nite Cap Video, a sole proprietor of Ironhorse Stables Motorcycle Parts and owner of the Daily Grind Coffee Shop.

Ken had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle with friends and was a founding member of the Unknown Riders Motorcycle Club. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 464.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Diane Unger, of Shamokin; one niece, Amanda Unger; one nephew, Adam Unger; aunts, uncles, several cousins; his life-long friend and brother, Gabe DeMarco; and his little buddy, Coda.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael A. Sikora Jr., on Sept. 27, 2020.

SIKORA - Kenneth M. Sikora, 66, of Mount Carmel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Mommy and Me Pet Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius Villa Sacred Heart, 190 Maria Hall Drive, Danville 17821. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.