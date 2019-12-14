MOUNT CARMEL - Kenneth R. Angeli Sr., 79, of 105 N. Hickory St., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with family at his side.

He was born in Mount Carmel, Dec. 2, 1940, a son of the late Joseph and Mabel (Mathew) Angeli.

Kenneth graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

On July 6, 1964, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, he married Loretta Foster. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.

He was a member of the Zion Primitive Methodist Church of Mount Carmel.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta Angeli; three sons, William Angeli, of Mount Carmel, Kenneth Angeli Jr. and his wife, Denise, and Jeffrey Angeli and his fiancé, Josephine Baker; two daughters, Jennifer Angeli and Sheila Martz; two grandsons, Gavin Angeli, Kyle Erdley; a granddaughter, Brandi Allen; a great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Tomasino; a sister, Dorothy Leonardi, of Mount Carmel; a brother-in-law, John Joyce; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Foster and his wife, Kathryn; a son, Raymond Angeli; three brothers, Lowell Angeli and his wife, Minnie, Frank Angeli and his wife, Mary, and Joseph Angeli; a sister, Jolene Joyce; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Foster.

ANGELI - Kenneth R. Angeli Sr., 79, of 105 N. Hickory St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.