SUNBURY - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kenneth R. Klock, 82, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for the past several years.

Ken was a resident of 105 Woodside Road, Sunbury, but resided at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, for the past nine months.

He was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Sunbury, a son of the late Kathryn (Lagosky) and Carl Klock. Ken was a lifelong resident of the Sunbury area.

He was a graduate of Sunbury High School, Cass of 1956, and attended Williamsport Area Community College.

On April 5, 1959, Ken married the former Shirley Nye, who passed away Oct. 9, 2019. Prior to her death, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary

Ken worked as a machinist for ForgFlo/Brush Industries for 56 years.

Ken was of the Protestant faith.

Ken was a member of Club 300 hunting cabin near Nordmont, in Sullivan County, and Keystone Fish and Game Association. He enjoyed deer hunting with his son and brothers, the Klock hunting gang, and served as captain of the "Pepsi-Cola" hunting gang for many years. He enjoyed fishing locally and salmon fishing in New York state. Most of all, he enjoyed spending summer vacations with his family and fishing at Lake Dalhousie in Canada.

His hobbies included woodworking and watching NASCAR, having attended many races over the years. Ken and Shirley could often be seen walking their dogs daily in Oaklyn.

Ken is survived by two children, Lori Redell and her husband, John, of Wellsboro, and Jeff Klock and his wife, Audrey, of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Josh Redell and his wife, Kate, of California, Ashley Bowen and her husband, Cody, of Wellsboro, Brittany Redell, of Maryland, and Nate Redell, of Wellsboro, presently a student at Lycoming College; a great-grandchild, Savannah Rose Bowen; and two great-stepgrandchildren, Madison and Caden Bowen; his rescue dog from Mostly Mutts, Carly, who now lives in Wellsboro; his brothers, Carl "Jack" Klock Jr., of Sunbury; Randy Klock and his wife, Linda, of Sunbury; and David Klock and his wife, Deb, of South Carolina; a sister, Janet Neidig and her husband, Jack, of Sunbury; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; and a stepgrandson, Eddie Griffiths.

KLOCK - Kenneth R. Klock, 82, of 105 Woodside Road, Sunbury, and Nottingham Village, Northumberland. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. If so desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Mostly Mutts, P.O. Box 387, Sunbury 17801.