SHAMOKIN - Kenneth R. Wetzel, 62, of 117 S. Pearl St., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Shamokin.

Kenneth was born in Shamokin, Aug. 25, 1957, to the late Roger Wetzel and Doris (Straub) Stevens.

He worked in a modular home factory.

Kenneth is survived by a son, Corey Feese, of Shamokin; four grandsons, Keith Feese, Brandon Feese, Achilles Feese, and a baby son; three brothers, Harry Shaffer, Danny Stevens and Robert Stevens; two sisters, Shirley Miller and Nancy Epique; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two brothers, William Wetzel, and David Stevens; and a sister, Linda Wetzel.

WETZEL - Kenneth R. Wetzel, 62, of 117 S. Pearl St., Shamokin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to defray the funeral expenses to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.