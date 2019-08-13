PAXINOS - Kenneth S. Leininger, 78, of Paxinos, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Sunbury, a son of the late Seth and Mildred (Clark) Leininger. On Jan. 9, 1960, he married the former Mabel M. Weaver, who survives.

Kenneth was a 1959 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

He began employment at Witmer Fuels, Sunbury, and, for 30 years, he was employed at the Sunbury Community Hospital, retiring in 2004 as plant operations manager. Following his retirement he had worked for a year and a half as director of environmental services at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.

He was a member of the Sunbury God's Missionary Church for the past three years and prior to that was a 75-year member of the Augustaville Wesleyan Church. He had served as a Sunday school teacher and a Sunday school superintendent and held most church offices. He played in the church orchestra all of his life. He was also a member of the Central Pennsylvania Gospel Band where he played the trombone. He was gifted musically and had taught all his sons to play instruments.

Kenneth enjoyed spending 11 years at the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Florida, during the winter months. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and had fished from Alaska to Bolivia. He loved to go camping with his sons and family.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy S. and Celeste Leininger, of Walnutport, Thomas C. and Karen Leininger, of Normana, Texas, the Rev. Tedd W. and JoAnn Leininger, of Bath, and the Rev. Terry K. and Jeannie Leininger, of Milton; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Nathaniel and Kate Leininger, Rebekah and Zachary Herstine, Esther Leininger, Deborah Leininger, Kendra and Dan Jensen, Kristin and Colton Rex, Kyle Leininger, Madison Leininger, and Bryce Leininger; one great-grandson, Ethan Herstine; and one brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. James and Peggy Leininger, of Brooksville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Leininger.

LEININGER - Kenneth S. Leininger, 78, of Paxinos. A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Keith A. Bunch officiating. Burial will be in Beavertown God's Missionary Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Kenneth's memory may be made to the building fund of Sunbury God's Missionary Church, 820 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury 17801. Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.