1/
Kenneth W. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANVILLE - Kenneth W. Jones, 68, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Ashland, Dec. 3, 1951, a son of the late Helen (Hummel) Jones and Wilbert Jones.

He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was employed as a vending machine repairman at American Food & Vending, Williamsport.

He loved family time and enjoyed being around people. He also liked watching western movies, hunting and fixing things.

Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Deanna, wife of Jon Reck, of Brogue; two sons, Kenneth, husband of Barb Jones, of Watsontown; Brad Jones, of Catawissa; a sister, Crystal, wife of Matthew Bensinger, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, Justine Jones, Mallory Jones and Daniel Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Jones and Sherry Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Randy Jones.

###

JONES - Kenneth W. Jones, 68, of Shamokin. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Friendly Holiness Church, Helfenstein. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to gathering regulations, the funeral service and interment will be private. Floral tributes may be delivered to the funeral home. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved