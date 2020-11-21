DANVILLE - Kenneth W. Jones, 68, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Kenneth was born in Ashland, Dec. 3, 1951, a son of the late Helen (Hummel) Jones and Wilbert Jones.

He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was employed as a vending machine repairman at American Food & Vending, Williamsport.

He loved family time and enjoyed being around people. He also liked watching western movies, hunting and fixing things.

Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Deanna, wife of Jon Reck, of Brogue; two sons, Kenneth, husband of Barb Jones, of Watsontown; Brad Jones, of Catawissa; a sister, Crystal, wife of Matthew Bensinger, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Kenneth Jones, Justine Jones, Mallory Jones and Daniel Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Jones and Sherry Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Randy Jones.

JONES - Kenneth W. Jones, 68, of Shamokin. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Friendly Holiness Church, Helfenstein. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to gathering regulations, the funeral service and interment will be private. Floral tributes may be delivered to the funeral home. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.