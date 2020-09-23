1/
Kimber R. Hoffman
SUNBURY - Kimber R. Hoffman, 72, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Danville, Dec. 4, 1947, a son of the late Charles J. and Ruth E. (Hovenstine) Hoffman.

He married Karen D. Klinger, Sept. 12, 1965.

Kimber held several different jobs throughout his life, starting at Custard Cup and retiring as a member of the Teamsters Union as a truck driver. He ran a deer processing business called PK Farms for more than 30 years.

Kimber enjoyed coaching youth sports such as baseball, football and wrestling. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his wife and friends.

Kimber was a member of the United Lutheran Church, in Sunbury, American Legion Post 201, East End Hose Co., Sunbury Social Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles 503, Union County Sportsman Club and Masonic Lodge 22, amongst others.

Kimber is survived by his wife, Karen (Klinger); a daughter, JoAnne, and her husband, Elden Bloom; a daughter, Paula Stellfox and her partner, Chris Brown; a son, Shane, and his wife, Kristina; six grandchildren, ShAnne Hoffman, Nickolis Bloom, Dylan Stellfox, Angela Dorsey, Valerie Bloom and Alexis Margel; and six great-grandchildren.

HOFFMAN - Kimber R. Hoffman, 72, of Sunbury. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made toward the services.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 23, 2020.
