MOUNT CARMEL - Lamar R. "Rick" Whary Sr., 68, of 127 N. Locust St., Mount Carmel, passed away April 10, 2019, at his daughter's home in Delaware after suffering with cancer.

Rick was born Oct. 15, 1950, in Shamokin, to Lamar J. Whary and Shirley Ebright Whary.

He is survived by a son, Rick Whary (Billie), of Shamokin, and a daughter, Buffy Eskridge (Bill), of Delaware; grandchildren, Payton and Tyler Whary, Amanda (Scott) Martz, Paige (Jim) Nye, Taylor (Will) Eskridge, Emmy (Dave) Cornish and Billy Eskridge; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Aubree, Barrett, Harper, JJ, Nate, Annabelle, Zane, Mason, Noah, Addisson, Collins and Emersyn; a brother, John Wallish; a niece, Cheyanne; two nephews, George and Charlie; and his faithful companion, a dog, Rocky.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; an aunt, Winona Owens; a daughter, Kristie Marie Whary; a granddaughter, Zoe Breanne Eskridge; and two of his dogs, Heidi and Max.

Anyone who knew our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle or friend knew he was unapologetically himself and he will be missed.

WHARY - Lamar R. "Rick" Whary Sr., 68, of 127 N. Locust St., Mount Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Northumberland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's, in his name, would be greatly appreciated.