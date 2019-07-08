SHAMOKIN - Lamar W. Yoder Jr., 53, 170 E. Dewart St., Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his residence. He was in declining health for the past several years.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1965, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lamar and Ruth (Nye) Yoder.

Lamar was a lifelong resident of Shamokin. He was a 1985 graduate of Shamokin Area High School. He was a laborer in the coal industry and also with demolition.

He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Independence Hose Co. Shamokin.

Lamar enjoyed woodworking, loved dogs and watching movies. He was big-hearted and kind, very social around town.

In the last months of his life, God gifted him with the ability to live and do things he had not been able to do in years and he embraced every second of it - a joy for his loved ones to witness.

Survivors include two sisters, Linda Hopewell, of Elysburg, and Allison Feeg, of Elysburg; a brother, Keith Yoder, of Lower Road, Shamokin; a niece, Megan Bird; and two nephews, Joshua Yoder and Nathan Yoder.

###

YODER - Lamar W. Yoder Jr., 53, 170 E. Dewart St., Shamokin. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of his family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.