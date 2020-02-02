OAK RIDGE, New Jersey - Laura Mae (Waldroff) Nacinovich, 86, of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Cedar Crest Village, Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Laura was born in Danville and grew up in Shamokin. She was an only child of Erma (Thomas) and William Waldroff. She was also the beloved wife of John Nacinovich, whom she married June 18, 1955. Laura had a lifelong love of her hometown of Shamokin.

She was a 1951 graduate of Shamokin High School. She received a home economics teaching degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and in her later years she obtained a master's in elementary education from William Patterson College.

Early on, Laura spent a relatively brief time working as a home economics teacher. But after a decade at home raising her children, she returned to work and found her true calling as a fourth-grade elementary school teacher. Her elementary school career spanned more than 25 years, when she worked at both the Cozy Lake School and the White Rock School in Oak Ridge, New Jersey. She was a much-beloved and passionate school teacher, incorporating her love of history, art, music and a genuine love of kids into her classroom.

She was a writer of class plays, head creator/director of large class murals done by her students, fosterer of a love of reading, history and singing and ruled her classroom with love, compassion and humor. During her own kids' growing-up years, she was a dynamic Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and junior choir and New Covenant folk group leader at the Milton United Methodist Church.

Laura had numerous hobbies. Many used her artistic talents, including quilting, wood carving, creating hand-painted Santas and other wood figurines and painting pictures in a "Grandma Moses" style. In her middle years, she discovered she had a real passion for genealogy, which utilized her interest in local Pennsylvania history and her desire to know her ancestors better. She happily logged numerous research hours at historical societies and court houses throughout central Pennsylvania (pre-internet).

She delighted in spending time with her six grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, John; her son, Keith Nacinovich and his wife, Michele, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, and their two sons; her daughter, Beth Shuey and her husband, Keith, of Harrisburg, and their two daughters; and her son, Wade and his wife, Amy Bay, of Portland, Oregon, and their son and daughter.

NACINOVICH - Laura Mae (Waldroff) Nacinovich, 86, of Oak Ridge, New Jersey. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, New Jersey. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438; or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.