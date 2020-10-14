SHAMOKIN - Lawrence L. "Larry" Novack, 93, of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 20, 1927, a son of the late Leon and Helen (Smetana) Novack. He was a lifelong resident of Shamokin.

Larry attended St. Edward's High School.

On July 9, 1949, he married the former Josephine Peronace, in St. Edward Church, by the Rev. Homola. Josie passed away Sept. 30, 2020.

Larry served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the battleship USS Alabama. He was awarded the Pacific Theatre Ribbon with four stars, The Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two stars, The American Theatre Ribbon and the Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged in June 1946.

He worked for the Arrow Shirt Co. as a package supervisor and was later promoted to quality control manager. He attended quality control courses at the University of North Carolina at Raleigh and at Penn State University.

Larry was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, in Coal Township, where he helped with the pierogies and meals, such as the spaghetti and crab cake suppers.

He was a life member of the Elks Club, the Friendship Fire Co. and the Fairview Gun Club.

Larry enjoyed going to the casinos.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Gotlob and her husband, James, of Sunbury; four granddaughters, Dawn Christiana and her companion, Brian Ranck, of Herndon, Kristy Jordan and her husband, Jon, of Selinsgrove, Lyndsey McElwee and her husband, Ron, of Shamokin, and Haley Derr and her husband, Andy, of Stonington; five great-grandchildren, Kylie Christiana, Nicolas Christiana (USMC), of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Sydney Jordan, Crue McElwee, and Hattie Jo Derr; a daughter-in-law, Lori Novack, of Coal Township; a sister, Gloria Milunas, of Omaha, Nebraska; six nieces; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence E. "Larry" Novack, in 2005.

NOVACK - Lawrence L. "Larry" Novack, 93, of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, Arch and Maple streets, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with Friar Michale Lasky, OFM, Conv., as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township, with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 201 Joint Veterans. Relatives and friends attending the Mass are asked to meet at the church at 8:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Our Lady of Hope Church in Larry's memory. Arrangements and services are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.