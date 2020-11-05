1/
Lawrence L. Quinn
COAL TOWNSHIP - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lawrence and Alice (Malaney) Quinn. He was a lifelong Shamokin resident.

Larry was employed at various restaurants in the area until his retirement.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Quinn.

QUINN - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, formerly of Shamokin. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township, with a Franciscan friar from Mother Cabrini Parish officiating. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 5, 2020.
