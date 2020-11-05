COAL TOWNSHIP - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lawrence and Alice (Malaney) Quinn. He was a lifelong Shamokin resident.

Larry was employed at various restaurants in the area until his retirement.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Quinn.

QUINN - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, formerly of Shamokin. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township, with a Franciscan friar from Mother Cabrini Parish officiating. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.