Lawrence L. Quinn
COAL TOWNSHIP - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lawrence and Alice (Malaney) Quinn. He was a lifelong Shamokin resident.

Larry was an excellent cook and was employed at various restaurants in the area, included Cox's and the Wayside Inn, until his retirement.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. He was also a very active member of the Liberty Fire Co., in Shamokin, where he had served as captain. He always participated in the Memorial Day parade and was very involved in training other firefighters.

Larry was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed his daily lunch at the Independence Fire Co., in Shamokin, and would always bring a donut home for his cocker spaniel.

He was a good-hearted person, and every Christmas he looked forward to buying the new Hess truck for his "grandkids."

Larry is survived by his longtime companion, Carole Oxenrider, of Shamokin; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Joseph Latsha, of Irish Valley, and their children, Stephen and Patrick Latsha, to whom Larry was a "special pap."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Quinn.

QUINN - Lawrence L. Quinn, 78, of Coal Township, and formerly of Shamokin. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. today at St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township, with a Franciscan friar from Mother Cabrini Parish officiating. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 6, 2020.
