COAL TOWNSHIP - Lawrence "Larry" Michael Mindler, 62, of Coal Township, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Jan. 8, 1957, in Bloomsburg, a son of Lamar Mindler, of Rockford, Michigan, and the late Catherine (Coladonato) Mindler, who passed away Dec. 22, 2018.

He graduated from Bloomsburg High School and then joined the United States Army where he supported multiple MOS, serving from October 1982 for 16 years until his honorable discharge.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, going shooting, gaming and art.

Larry is survived by his wife, the former Angela Copley, whom he married Feb. 1987; daughters, Jennifer Mindler, of Nokesville, Virginia, Nikki Schumaker and her husband Matt, of Colorado; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lamar R. Mindler Jr. and his wife Kathie, of Morley, Michigan, Matthew P. Mindler, of Catawissa, and stepsister, Cindy King, of New Zealand.

MINDLER - Lawrence "Larry" Michael Mindler, 62, of Coal Township. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa with Pastor Mike Marcheskie officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Catawissa is handling arrangements.