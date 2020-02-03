COAL TOWNSHIP - Leanne Krieger, 41, of Coal Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Shamokin on July 9, 1978, a daughter of Robert Krieger and the late Patricia (Hogan) Krieger.

Leanne was a 1998 graduate of Shamokin Area High School and a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.

Leanne enjoyed visiting local wineries, spending time at her camper at Ideal Park and taking trips to New York City to see Broadway shows.

Leanne was devoted to her family. She took on the responsibility of keeping everyone updated of family events and happenings. She loved keeping in touch with friends from all parts of her life.

Weekends during football season, you could find Leanne parked in front of the TV, cheering on the Fighting Irish and Redskins. She was also an avid Yankees and Flyers fan. Her favorite player was Derek Jeter.

Leanne adored her nephew, Trey. She especially loved playing board games and going to the beach with him. She was the proud godmother of Devyn Stump and Cecilia Harman. She also enjoyed spoiling the other children in her family.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are her sister, Katlyn, and nephew, Trey, of Coal Township; maternal grandmother, Alice Hogan, of Ashland; uncles James Hogan and wife, Kay, of Ashland, Edward Hogan and wife, Deanna, of Ashland, John Hogan, of Ashland, and William Krieger and wife, Martha, of Elysburg; aunts Kathleen Sacco and husband, Nicholas, of Berwick, and Margaret Stump and husband, William, of Lebanon; beloved friend and caregiver Angie Yost and husband, Ron, of Coal Township; and multiple cousins and friends.

In addition to her mother, Leanne was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, William and Ruth Krieger, and maternal grandfather, William Hogan.

###

KRIEGER - Leanne Krieger, 41, of Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Leanne to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209, or online at spinabifidaassociation.org.