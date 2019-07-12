HUMMELSTOWN - Lena C. Klinger Herr, 89, of Hummelstown, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

She was born in Ashland. May 18, 1930, and raised in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Leon Ray and Florence Fertig Pensyl Klinger.

Lena worked for Dominic Yascavage at the former VFW Post 1687, Hummelstown. for 32 years. She had worked at the Sears snack bar in Colonial Park and was a seamstress at the Arrow Shirt Factory in Shamokin.

She was member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hummelstown.

Lena was a 1948 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She was a social member of the American Legion Post 265 and the former VFW Post 1687, both of Hummelstown.

Lena loved to cook, shop and have a good time.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David R. Herr; two daughters, Jeri and Judi; three other children, Linda, Lee and Lamar; and numerous grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erika J. Frazier; a great-granddaughter, Rosario G. Snyder; and two brothers, Gary Pensyl and Buddy Klinger.

Lena will be sadly missed by her husband and children.

The family would like to extend grateful appreciation to neighbors, Judy and Bryan Straub, for their genuine kindness and care given to Lena and David.

HERR - Lena C. Klinger Herr, 89, of Hummelstown. In keeping with her adamant request, there will be no services for Lena. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area Inc., East Shore Shelter, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. The family would like to extend grateful appreciation to neighbors, Judy and Bryan Straub, for their genuine kindness and care given to Lena and David. Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.